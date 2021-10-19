City of Fort Wayne website down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne’s website is down.

The city’s website, cityoffortwayne.org, has not been working since Monday morning, according to John Perlich, a spokesman for Mayor Tom Henry’s office.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, the city said it was “currently experiencing technical difficulties” with the site, and was working to resolve the issue. Perlich said the difficulties were caused by a disk failure in the server’s data storage technology that supports the website.

We are currently experiencing technical difficulties with our website. Our team is working diligently to resolve these issues.



We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/rhCdSi5eEX — Fort Wayne, Indiana (@CityofFortWayne) October 19, 2021

There currently isn’t an estimated time for when the website should be up and running again.

“Crews have been working diligently on this since the hardware failure,” said Perlich, in an email to WANE 15. “However, we have asked the technical team to prioritize overall long-term security of our network over the fastest possible restoration of the websites. While this problem is challenging to all involved, it’s trivial compared to a security breach.”

In the meantime, Perlich said the city’s 311 call center is still taking calls, the 311 mobile app is working and the City and County still have the ability to release news to media outlets.

The City Utilities website appeared to be working.