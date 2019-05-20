City of Fort Wayne to residents: Mow tall grass or pay up

Fort Wayne residents now must cut their grass, or face the consequences.

The city’s Tall Grass/Weed Program began Monday. The program, enforced by Neighborhood Code Compliance, calls for weeds or grass to be no taller than nine inches.

“The Tall Grass/Weed Program is designed to improve the appearance of our neighborhoods and protect property values,” said Susan B. Eisenhauer, Neighborhood Code Compliance director. “By helping remove blighting influences, the Tall Grass/Weed Program can improve the quality of life for all residents.”

Here’s how the program works, according to the city:

Reports of high grass or weeds that exceed nine inches will be accepted beginning today; the public should call 311 or 260-427-8311 to report a possible violation. Online reports may be filed at www.CityofFortWayne.org by clicking on the Contact 311 menu item. Individuals reporting a violation will need to have the property’s specific street address to register the concern.

Reports from the public of possible weed violations will be addressed beginning May 21, after the eight seasonal, part-time Inspectors have completed their first day of training. Inspectors respond to concerns from the public but also act proactively to identify high grass and weeds, particularly along high-traffic corridors.

When Inspectors determine there is a violation, they take date-stamped electronic photos and post a placard on the cited property. As a courtesy, an abate notice is mailed to the owner of record who then has five days to correct the violation. After five days, the City’s mowing contractors will inspect to see if the property is in compliance and if not, they will mow and also take date-stamped before- and after-photos. The owner will then be charged for the mowing; if the invoice is not paid within 30 days, a lien will be placed on the property.