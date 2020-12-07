City of Fort Wayne to install 27 electric vehicle charging stations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne announced Monday it plans to install 27 electric vehicle charging stations across 10 locations beginning in spring 2021, with work expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

The charging stations will be funded through a $90,000 grant awarded from the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee.

“We’re looking forward to being part of this effort to be good stewards of the environment and make a positive difference,” said Public Works Chairman Shan Gunawardena.” We value our partnership with (the Indiana Department of Environmental Management) and appreciate the efforts of the organizations and businesses who are working with the city to make the electric vehicle charging stations a reality.”

The 27 stations will be installed at these sites: