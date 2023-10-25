FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Starting Thursday, Fort Wayne residents will have the chance to give their feedback on the future of northeast Fort Wayne neighborhoods.

(Photo provided by City of Fort Wayne)

The City of Fort Wayne’s Neighborhood Planning and Activation Workgroup will host six open-house events where residents can review potential strategies and provide feedback on the Historic Northeast Neighborhood Plan.

The Historic Northeast Neighborhood Plan will include topics including mobility, housing, walkability, zoning, access to public areas, economic development and revitalization.

The neighborhoods included in the plan are the Forest Park, North Anthony and Northside neighborhoods, which make up most of the homes in the area northeast of downtown Fort Wayne.

The open-house events start Thursday and will conclude Oct. 31:

Oct. 26, Conjure Coffee (701 Columbia Ave.) – 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Oct. 26, Oh Five Scoop Shop (1937 E. State Blvd.) – 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Oct. 28, Firefly Coffee House (3523 N. Anthony Blvd.) – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Oct. 30, ACME by Full Circle (1105 E. State Blvd.) – 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Oct. 31, Tecumseh ACPL Library Branch (1411 E. State Blvd.) – 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Oct. 31, Heartland Church “Lightfest” (1025 Vance Ave.) – 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

After gathering community feedback, city officials hope to finalize the plan for adoption in early 2024.