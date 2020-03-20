City of Fort Wayne: Rumor of mandatory shutdown ‘not true’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A rumor floating around that suggests the city of Fort Wayne will order a “mandatory shutdown” has been shut down.

Mayor Tom Henry’s office on Friday said a rumor being circulated, claiming the city will issue a mandatory shutdown of all activities, “is not true.”

The state of Indiana, also, has not issued any type of shelter in place requirements, the city said, adding that Henry is in “frequent communication” with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office.

The city still encouraged residents to practice social distancing, wash their hands frequently, and limit their exposure in public settings.