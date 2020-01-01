FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – City of Fort Wayne officials sworn into office with a more diverse city council.

Wednesday afternoon, the City of Fort Wayne’s leaders were administrated their oaths for their upcoming term. Mayor Tom Henry made history as the first Fort Wayne Mayor to serve four consecutive terms.

“It’s humbling to be asked to serve the city of Fort Wayne as mayor for four more years,” smiled Mayor Henry. “It’s very exciting as well.”

Mayor Henry stated that in his previous years as mayor he worked hard to shape Fort Wayne’s infrastructure and business development. For his upcoming term, he wants to focus more on public health.

“For the last twelve years we’ve spent a lot of time on infrastructure of our community and getting new business in,” said Mayor Henry. “That isn’t going to discontinue, but I think we are going to add more things to the plate.”

During his speech, Mayor Henry mentioned how Fort Wayne made history by electing two African American women to city council for the first time in Fort Wayne’s history.

“I love the summit city,” said Council At-Large Chambers. “To be able to represent all of the constituents here in Fort Wayne, I don’t take it lightly that the entire city chose me to represent them at large.”

Council At-Large Michelle Chambers and Councilwoman Sharon Tucker were both elected in the 2019 elections. Fort Wayne’s city council has not had a female serve on its city council since 2011, when Councilwomen Liz Brown and Karen Goldner served.

Both women stressed that they know there is a heavy workload, but they are extremely excited to get to work.

“It’s surreal, I think one of the things that really hit me is to look out in the crowd and see so many people that I love and care for,” said Councilwoman Tucker. “So many people that I knew that helped me get to this moment, it started me to draw tears.”