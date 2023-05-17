FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Officials have launched an Active Transportation Survey in order to get feedback from Fort Wayne residents about the uses of biking and walking infrastructure.

The City of Fort Wayne and the Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council (NIRCC) worked together to make the survey, which aims to gather insight into how people prefer to use public trails and pathways.

NIRCC is an organization that conducts transportation planning activities in Allen County and throughout northeast Indiana.

The survey will be available through SurveyMonkey until June 30.