City of Fort Wayne named finalist for 2021 All-American City Award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, the National Civic League announced that Fort Wayne is one of 20 finalists chosen to compete in June for the distinction of being named an All-America City. The City of Fort Wayne said it submitted an application in February.

The award has been given to 10 communities each year since 1949, the press release said. The All-American City celebrates and recognizes villages, cities, counties, tribes and regions that engage residents in innovative, inclusive and effective efforts to tackle critical challenges, the city said. The 2021 spotlight for the Award is efforts focused on building equity and resilience.

The finalist communities, represent 15 states and range in size from 9,000 residents to over 1.2 million, the press release said. The Fort Wayne All-America City team will participate in a virtual presentation on June 7.

“To be named a finalist for the All-America City award is a tremendous honor. I’m proud that Fort Wayne’s story will be shared on a national stage,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “Together, we’ve proven over and over again that we’re a resilient, caring, inclusive, and bold community. I’m very optimistic about Fort Wayne’s future as we’re positioned for continued growth and success.”

Fort Wayne was named an All-America City in 1983, 1998 and 2009.

To learn more about the All-America City Award and to view a list of finalists: https://www.nationalcivicleague.org/2021-finalists