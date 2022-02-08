FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne is working to purchase three buildings inside the 14/69 automall off Illinois Road to move departments within its public works and public safety divisions.

City Council on Tuesday night will hear a resolution for the city to purchase three existing buildings at the Avenue of Autos – the old Tom Kelley Cadillac dealership at 811 Avenue of Autos, the old Tom Kelley GMC Buick dealership at 633 Avenue of Autos, and another Kelley building at 505 Avenue of Autos.

The city would move its Fleet Department to 633 Avenue of Autos, the Radio Shop and the Fort Wayne Police Department’s storage operations to 811 Avenue of Autos, and the Street Light Maintenance, Sign Shop, and Traffic Signals departments to 505 Avenue of Autos.

The deals would total roughly $14.88 million, the city said, paid for from existing City funds. The city said the investment would “represent a significant cost savings to taxpayers as building new structures would have likely cost $34.7 million.”

Currently, the Fleet Department occupies a facility that was built in 1954 and last saw renovations in 1969. The Radio Shop is in a 1958 building that is over capacity and needs substantial repairs and upgrades. The FWPD storage facility is leased at an expense of $50,000 per year and is running out of space. The Traffic Operations Department’s Street Light Maintenance team occupies a facility from 1940 that needs substantial repairs and upgrades, and the Sign Shop and Traffic Signals facilities are in spaces built in 1920. Right of Way Landscaping and the City’s Test Lab would move to a remodeled 325 East Murray St. The Test Lab is operating in a 1957 building on Lafayette Street that would be demolished and developed as green space. The Street Department would be able repurpose the current Fleet Department structure for indoor equipment storage. The current Radio Shop would be placed for sale. City of Fort Wayne

“This plan represents unique opportunities to enhance our ongoing commitment to provide excellent service to the public,” said Mayor Henry. “We work each day to meet the needs of residents and businesses in a fiscally-responsible manner as good stewards of taxpayer dollars. As a growing and thriving community, we’re in a positive position to move forward with this transaction to help move Fort Wayne forward with continued momentum.”

In addition to City Council, the proposal must also be approved by the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission. The purchase will be considered by the Commission at its Feb. 14 meeting.