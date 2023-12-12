FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For those looking for a part-time job that involves helping children, the City of Fort Wayne is currently hiring school crossing guards.

According to city officials, there are currently “several” positions available with openings across all four quadrants of Fort Wayne, although most open positions are in the northeast quadrant.

The position pays $16.45 an hour, and most school crossing guards work one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon on weekdays.

Those interested in the positions can apply online.