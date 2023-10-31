FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A sixth and final open house to gather public input regarding the city’s northeastern neighborhoods will be held Tuesday night.

The city of Fort Wayne’s Neighborhood Planning and Activation Workgroup has heard from residents in the Forest Park, North Anthony and Northside neighborhoods about where they’d like to see pedestrian improvements such as safer crossings, improved or added sidewalks, and various improvements along State Blvd.

So far, the turnout has been good according to Dan Baisden.

Baisden is the administrator of the Neighborhood Planning and Activation Workgroup

“Every night, we’re seeing anywhere from 30 to 50 people who come out to these engagement events, giving their feedback, providing some input on projects and programs they’d like to see in their neighborhood that would be carried out through the plan,” he said.

The final meeting is from 5 to 8 p.m. at Heartland Church on Vance Avenue.

After that, Baisden said the feedback will be used to put together an action plan with a list of goals and strategies which would then be shared with a plan committee made up of residents from the three neighborhoods.

Through the plan committee, they’ll decide what to take back to the community and go through another round of community input. Baisden said that would hopefully happen early next year.

Anyone interested in learning more about the plan or its progress can find it online here.