City of Fort Wayne celebrates longtime employee

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This past year the city of Fort Wayne celebrated career milestones of employees. One employee in particular spend nearly half a century with the Water Pollution Control Maintenance Division.

“The lady that hired me, she goes, “You know a lot of guys retire from that place.” And I go, “I just need a job. I’m not going to retire.” And here I am 45 years later. I guess I will retire after all,” said Gary Merriman.

May 21st, 1975 Gary Merriman started his career with the city of Fort Wayne. Gary worked with the Water Pollution Control Maintenance team, or the sewer division.

“Figuring out different ways how we’re going to do it, what kind of machinery it’s going to take and which crew is going to do it,” explained Gary about what he did.

Gary watched Fort Wayne sewers go from clay to new, modern technology. He also played a part in getting MamaJo in the ground, the city’s tunnel boring machine.

“The tunnel will add a lot of capacity for storage. And it keeps it out of the rivers, too. The older part of the city was built, you know when they first put the sewers in, there wasn’t a treatment plant. So everything went to the river.”

Gary also made numerous house visits when sewers became backed up. It’s there that he got to know the people he’s serving, often times off the clock.

“You make a connection with the homeowner a lot of times. And so a lot of times it was going back to just make sure they didn’t flooded or something. Or they understood what was going on.”

While those connections meant a lot, it’s Gary’s co-workers that have left a lasting memory.

“I’ve been through cancer twice. And these people put together a golf outing fundraiser for me. And did all sorts of things. They’re always here to help. And that’s the thing about this department. We try to help each other out as much as possible. And if somebody gives us some trouble, they spend a day or two in a manhole and everything is cool.”

Gary’s sense of humor being one thing they enjoyed about him.

Gary retired earlier this year. Recognizing his decades of service, Mayor Tom Henry declared October 2nd, 2020 as Gary Merriman Day.

Other employees recognized by the city:

40 years

Sharon Parks, Neighborhood Code

Johnnie Robinson Jr., Water Pollution Control Maintenance

35 years

William Bragg, Water Maintenance

William Corn, Police

Peggy Gaskill, Police Civilians

Joan Guevara, Customer Support

Melanie Hickman, Police Civilians

James Murua, Fire

Karl Niblick, Police

Susan Ulrich, Police

Kevin Zelt, Police

30 years

Christine Camp, Police Civilians

Vernon Criswell, Police

Calvin DuBose, Police

Alan Garriott, Police

Michele Gerke, Water Filtration Plant

Matthew Gray, Street Project Management

Jeffery Grundy, Street Department

Victoria Jahn, Water Filtration Plant

Howard Johnson, Police

Bryan Keister, Parks and Recreation Department

Matthew Kocks, Fire

Russell McCurdy, Fire

Thomas Ransom, Parks and Recreation Department

Miguel Rosales, Fire

Christopher Schubert, Police

Timothy Selvia, Police

Gary Wattenbarger, Water Maintenance

Mark Wentz, Police

Wesley Wiederkehr, Fire

Lisa Williams, Police