FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The city of Fort Wayne was recently recognized for the restoration of the historic Columbia Street, now known as The Landing.

At a ceremony in August, the Indiana Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects presented the Merit Award to MKSK Studios and Fort Wayne, according to a release Thursday from the city. The project was selected in the category of Design – Constructed Works on a project with a construction budget of less than $2 million.

Columbia Street was revitalized in a project that was completed in 2019 through a collaboration with the city’s Community Development Division and architects with MKSK. Highlights of the project include restoring the vibrant buildings on the strip with restaurants, retail, apartments, and wider walkways to make way for outdoor dining and pedestrians exploring the space.