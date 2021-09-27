FWPD announces trick-or-treating hours for Halloween

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department has announced trick-or-treating will take place on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Trick-or-treating in Fort Wayne will take place on Sunday, October 31 from 5:30-7:30 PM.



Read more: https://t.co/4JwV3oBUQl pic.twitter.com/VmSZ8nsXxo — Fort Wayne, Indiana (@CityofFortWayne) September 27, 2021

Fort Wayne Police will also work with the Allen County Health Department to determine COVID-19 guidelines on safe trick-or-treating. Those guidelines will be released at a later time.