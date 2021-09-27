FWPD announces trick-or-treating hours for Halloween

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department has announced trick-or-treating will take place on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne Police will also work with the Allen County Health Department to determine COVID-19 guidelines on safe trick-or-treating. Those guidelines will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss