City of Fort Wayne announces emergency rental assistance program for those impacted by pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division announced a new Emergency Rental Assistance program has been established for those struggling to pay rent and utility bills due to challenges from the ongoing pandemic. Applications open 9 a.m. on Monday.

This program is possible due to the city receiving $8.1 million in funding for the Emergency Rental Assistance program from the U.S. Department of Treasury. Residents who qualify must:

Rent within Fort Wayne City limits

Have a household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI), which is $56,900 or less for a family of four

Be experiencing financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

Eligible Assistance includes:

Past due rental payments and up to 3 months of future payments.

Past due utility bills (electricity, gas, water and sewer, trash removal and other energy costs, such as fuel oil) for up to 12 months.

Those who are interested can apply on the city’s website or call (317) 552-1463. Program staff will work down the list of applicants to help those who are eligible until there is no more available funding.

Other organizations like Brightpoint, Catholic Charities, Lutheran Social Services and Baker Tilly U.S. have also agreed to partner with the city to provide help to those who need additional assistance applying.