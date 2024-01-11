FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As a winter storm looms, the city of Fort Wayne announced it’s expanding the emergency shelter plan designed to keep the community warm this month.

Added to the list of places to take shelter is the Salvation Army at 2901 N. Clinton St., which is available as a warming station at these times:

Jan. 14, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 16 – Jan. 19, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 21, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

As usual, the Rescue Mission on Washington Boulevard offers a warming shelter to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week, no matter the temperature outside.

Families can call Just Neighbors Family Center at (260) 458-9772; once full, families in need of shelter will be directed to check in at The Rescue Mission between 4:30-6:30 p.m. to request emergency overnight services.

Single, unaccompanied women can call St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter at (260) 426-7358 for shelter; once full, women will be directed to check in at The Rescue Mission between 4:30-6:30 p.m.