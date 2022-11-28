FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of Fort Wayne’s many nicknames is The City of Churches. On Friday, December 2, people can take a tour of 15 of them.

The sixth annual City of Churches Tour goes from 6 pm – 9 pm.

WANE 15 got a look inside Plymouth Congregational at 501 W. Berry Street. The sanctuary is decorated for Christmas and people can see the organ up close. A highlight of visiting Plymouth during the church tour is also a preview of the church’s annual Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival on December 29 and 30. Click here to see more on that festival.

Click here for more on this year’s City of Churches Tour.