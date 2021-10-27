City of Butler sees increase in monthly water rate

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – After an approved increase by the City of Butler Common Council earlier in the year, residents are now seeing an increase in their water rate.

The monthly bills issued by the City Municipal Utilities on Wednesday reflected the 17% increase. In a post on Facebook, the city said the additional revenues will help make “long-needed improvements to the 20-plus miles of the Butler water system.”

Anyone with questions is asked to call the City of Butler Municipal Utilities Office at 260-868-5881.