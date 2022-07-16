FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne on Saturday is remembering the man behind the city’s namesake for the fourth year.

General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Day is being observed with a ceremony in Friemann Square, where the statue of the general stands.

History tells us on July 16, 1779, General Wayne led an attack on a British camp in Stony Point, New York, a move believed to have saved the American fort at West Point from capture. George Washington was camped at the fort.

The observance was established in 2019 by the city council.