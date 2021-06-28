City names new Deputy Director of Neighborhood Code Compliance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division has announced that Catherine Toppel is the new Deputy Director of Neighborhood Code Compliance.

Photo courtesy of the City of Fort Wayne

The city said Toppel brings more than 17 years of management experience to the position. She has previously served as the Director of Property Maintenance, Zoning, and Quality of Life in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana from 2014 to 2021 and the Director of Code Enforcement for the City of South Bend from 2002 to March 2013.

She has been certified by the American Association of Code Enforcement as an administrator, zoning officer, and housing inspector, the city said. Toppel was also certified by International Code Council as a zoning inspector and housing inspector.

In addition, she served as the first Vice President of the American Association of Code Enforcement from 2012 to 2013 and was Sergeant at Arms from 2006 to 2007. The city said Toppel was also the President of the Neighborhood Resources Corporation from 2008 to 2009 and Secretary from 2006 to 2007.

In 2006, Toppel received the National Award for Code Enforcement Techniques from the American Association of Code Enforcement in 2006.

“We look forward to having Catherine on board,” said Nancy Townsend director, City of Fort Wayne Community Development Division. “Her background and experience will help continue the important work of sustaining strong, safe neighborhoods throughout our City.”

Toppel began her duties on June 14.