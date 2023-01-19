FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Golfers had plenty to say when Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation asked for their input on how to bring the city-owned Foster Park Golf Course into the future.

Now, those who use the two-mile trail around Foster Park will get their chance to weigh in.

It seems when the first survey went out, only golfers responded because it was a golf course survey, according to Steve McDaniel, director of the Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department. Last year, the department held several hearings on a new master plan for the course that attracts 60,000 people every year.

The new master plan features a transformation that would level the playing field, so to speak, on the 127-acre course, add two large detention lakes and a large lake between the 14th and 18th holes.

Steve McDaniel, director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Fort Wayne, golf course ponded after a rain

That’s not all. There will be ponds for better drainage, a 23,000 square foot putting course, a 13,500 square foot multi-purpose pavilion, a 4,800 square foot outdoor dining terrace, more parking and a full-length – 300 yard – driving range.

Golf equipment has evolved over the past 100 years, allowing golfers to whack the ball much further than the days when golfers wore knickers and the clubs were all wood.

The goal is to renovate the course by 2028 when its 100th anniversary will be celebrated.

Trail users, however, didn’t realize there’d be a realignment of the loop trail through the Oak Grove near Bridal Glen, so it’s back to the drawing board for the project estimated to cost around $13 million.

The new survey should be available online in February, McDaniel said.

“We are looking at trying to get more public input, trying to be able to make sure we hear everything from everyone. We’re adding additional survey questions that are going to be coming out in the next week or so and then another public meeting.”

“From that, we just want to make sure we’ve heard from those people who had some concerns. We want to have an opportunity for people who use Foster Park to tell us what they like about it, what they don’t like about it and be able to take all those comments, and together with our design team, basically, modify our plan,” McDaniel said.

“We have to make sure we have the best overall master plan for the golf course and for the park,” McDaniel said.

The 255-acre park will be undergoing some construction in the near future, McDaniel said, while the city looks to start fundraising for a golf course that will appeal to golfers for the next 100 years.