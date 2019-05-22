City leaders gather at the Clyde to pray

City leaders from all walks of life united at the Clyde Theatre tonight simply to pray.

More than 800 people gathered to offer prayers for what they called five different “streams” found in Fort Wayne: non-profit groups, government, education, business and churches.

The group started with about 40 people as a follow up to the annual Global Leadership Summit, which trains over 5,000 area leaders each August.

The monthly meetings continued to grow despite typically being held early in the morning.

Tonight was the first evening meeting.

“I think it’s super important for us as a city to create unity,” said Isaac Norris, Worship Leader at Pathway Community Church.

“We (need to) break down all these walls and stop arguing about the small things so that we can collectively come together and take care of larger issues in our city.”

To learn more about the Global Leadership Summit, visit www.fortwayneleaders.com

The website lists several prominent groups as its sponsors including Ambassador Enterprises, Ash Brokerage, Brotherhood Mutual, Indiana Tech, Parkview Health, Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne, Sweetwater Sound, Vera Bradley, and the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne.

To learn more about the monthly prayer schedule, email lori.whitman@parkview.com