City joins Boys & Girls Clubs to announce Comfort Cases fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne announced it will join the Boys & Girls Clubs and the national non-profit organization Comfort Cases in a month-long fundraiser to provide support for children entering the foster care system.

Comfort Cases, whose mission is to provide a duffel bag and backpack furnished with comfort and essential items for children in the foster system, is asking for donations of new, unused backpacks and items such as new pajamas, blankets, and personal health items like toothpaste, shampoo, soap, coloring books, journals, and more. A full list of items is available here.

Donations will be accepted at Citizens Square at 200 E. Berry St. from January 7 to February 7 Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Donation barrels will be located in the Citizens Square lobby. Monetary donations can be made here or by mailing a check to:

Comfort Cases

15825 Shady Grove Road, Ste. 60

Rockville, MD 20850

Annabella Brown, a sophomore at Canterbury High School, who also holds the title of Miss South Central Outstanding Teen, contacted Robert Scheer, Founder and CEO of the national non-profit organization Comfort Cases because she wanted to help foster children. Annabella first heard of Scheer on The Ellen Show when he explained that foster children often carry their personal belongings in trash bags when transitioning to a new home. She was determined to bring Comfort Cases to northeast Indiana. “For me, a Comfort Case isn’t just a bag. It creates an opportunity for kids to find a forever home and a sense of belonging,” said Annabella Brown.