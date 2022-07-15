FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne is investing more than $490,000 of federal grants in 21 local non-profit programs, Mayor Tom Henry announced Friday.

The Emergency Solutions Grant and the Community Development Block Grant funds are designed to help low- and moderate-income residents with shelter, employments skills, domestic violence support and youth development.

“Now more than ever, it’s critical that we come together to encourage one another and provide opportunities for current and future success,” said Henry in a media release. “We’re also committed to being good fiscal stewards of the federal funds that come to Fort Wayne to enhance the well-being of our residents.”

The City uses a competitive application process to award the grants, the media said. A volunteer committee helps score the applications and makes recommendations on funding.

Criteria are based on goals for the use of federal funds that are developed in part with input from local residents, officials said in the media release.

The following non-profit organizations are receiving money from the federal grants: