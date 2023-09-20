FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Staff with Fort Wayne City Utilities began installing solar panels Tuesday that float on the water of the city’s wet weather storage ponds.

The release said the solar panels will provide a large portion of average daily power needs during sunlight hours, and can store power in preparation for cloudy and low sunlight periods thanks to an extensive battery storage system. The impact of the panels can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the carbon footprint of the city’s water and sewer facilities by nearly 20%, according to statistics in the release.

The work is still in the early stages, with the project completion and power generation planned for late 2024, City Utilities said, and the project is the culmination of years of research. To date, 2,464 panels of the planned 12,320 solar panel installations are complete.

The panels will become part of a microgrid to supply power to the water and sewer plants. The microgrid system is one of the action items on the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, known as Sustaining Fort Wayne.