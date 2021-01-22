City, INDOT crews prepare for potential Monday snowfall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The people with the City of Wayne Street Department and the Indiana Department of Transportation have started prepping for a potential accumulative snowfall Monday.

City of Fort Wayne trucks hit the roads Friday, applying liquid brine to the streets, which is designed to warm up the pavement and prevent snow and ice from accumulating, causing slick conditions.

Prep work has been eased by a mild weather so far this winter. Leaf pickup was finished on time. Maintenance has been done on vehicles and pavement crack sealing work is planned.

“Certainly snow removal and ice removal is our top priority with the street department,” City Spokesman John Perlich told WANE 15. “We want to make sure that streets and roads within the City of Fort Wayne are safe for motorists and emergency vehicles. We’re responsible for over 1,200 miles of streets. It’s a lot of work. We have a very experienced staff. We have state of the art equipment and we’re ready for any impending weather that may impact us. We’re certainly monitoring the situation and depending on the level of snow we get and the temperatures that will dictate the type of work we do.”

At INDOT’s location on Fort Wayne’s northwest side Friday, crews worked on the big yellow trucks to make sure they are in working order in case they are needed Monday into Tuesday. Supervisors and managers are tasked with keeping an eye on the forecast and meeting on a regular basis to work on an action plan.

“As we all know winter can be unpredictable at times,” INDOT Public Relations Director Hunter Petroviak added. “We know a storm is coming, but we’re just not sure exactly what it’s going to do, right until we get up to that storm. It’s important for us to make sure we’re watching those forecasts and have our equipment ready to tackle whatever winter conditions might come our way.”