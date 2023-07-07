A stretch of West Main Street near downtown will likely be zoned as an Urban Corridor to encourage pedestrian friendly development.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A move to rezone a three block strip on West Main Street, not far from downtown Fort Wayne, sounds like a good idea to Chimney Cakes owner Timea Csibi.

Csibi opened her sweets and tea shop in January right off the Carole Lombard bridge that separates downtown from the Nebraska neighborhood. She and her family wouldn’t complain if foot traffic stepped up.

“I think improving it as in bringing in more pedestrian traffic and making it more pedestrian friendly is definitely going to be a huge help, not just for us, but for every other business that’s on this street,” said Dan Berdan, Chimney Cakes assistant manager and Csibi’s son.

Designated an Urban Corridor, this stretch of West Main Street may see revitalization.

Inside new pastry and tea shop Chimney Cakes

Hanging baskets on West Main Street

Flats on Main advertised in the proposed rezoning area

“You know, this is one of the oldest areas of Fort Wayne and I think it’s getting more love recently and that’s making us really happy … revitalizing the zone for newer generations and allowing more pedestrian traffic and other kinds of locals to bring in to this street. It would really improve business and I think it would make this area of Fort Wayne the same staple that it once was,” Berdan added.

This week, the Proactive Rezoning Work Group submitted an application, petitioning the Fort Wayne Plan Commission to designate a three-block area between 1131 and 1432 W. Main St. as an Urban Corridor.

The rezoning would also include a short residential stretch between 1214 and 1225 Boone St. and Cherry Street, a block long street that joins Boone Street off the West Main intersection.

Both streets surround the Chimney Cakes building, spruced up to look cute and inviting.

Currently, the entire eight-plus acre area is zoned I1 (Limited Industrial) and C3 (General Commercial).

The proposal follows rezoning adopted in 2010 by the city council as the Nebraska Neighborhood Plan.

That plan recommended that West Main Street be an Urban Corridor that “would allow for and encourage mixed uses with a focus on neighborhood and pedestrian-oriented commercial and personal service uses,” according to a release from the Working Group, a collaboration between the city’s planning and policy department and the Allen County Department of Planning Services, “to actively rezone corridors and other areas identified as part of neighborhood and other-community based plans.”

In 2015, West Main Street from Osage Street west to Edgerton Avenue was rezoned as an Urban Corridor.

Several years ago, the area appeared to be run down and shabby, but now has signs of improvement. A building advertising ”Flats on Main FW” looks to be a rehab of an old brown brick building with interesting architectural trim. The Redwood Inn just to the west has set out inviting tables with umbrellas outside.

At the start of the new zoning area, there are flowers in hanging baskets under historic-style street lights at Camp Allen Drive.

The talk of rezoning has got Csibi and her family hoping for more positive things to come. Her son, David Berdan, is the assistant manager at Chimney Cakes, where funnels of delicious dough are rolled out, baked and rolled again in the covering of your choice.

“I think we would like to see kind of like a revitalized area of maybe sections of this West Main Street, kind of like The Landing where its primary focus is on pedestrian traffic and you know, terraces, restaurants, bars, everything like that.

“I think Fort Wayne needs more zones like that because it really brings the people together, brings the community together and lets people go out and have something to do on a Friday night. A lot of people say Fort Wayne is lacking in that territory and I think revitalizing this area of the city can definitely improve in that aspect,” Berdan added

The proposal will be heard in front of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission on August 14.