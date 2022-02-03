City hopes to start plowing residential areas late Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If blowing and drifting snow does not become an issue, the Fort Wayne Street Department hopes to start plowing through residential areas as soon as late Thursday night.

In a statement from City Public Works, the Street Department has been continuously plowing through primary and secondary roadways. According to the Public Works Department, salt is not effective at this time due to the ongoing snow accumulation.

Crews will begin salting roads once the current winter weather system passes through.