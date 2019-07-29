City: Homicides, shootings, violent crimes down in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police statistics show a dip in homicides, shootings and violent crimes during the first half of 2019 compared to the previous year.

The city of Fort Wayne released crime statistics from the first half of 2019, from Jan. 1 through June 30, on Monday morning. They show:

Homicides are down 47.83 percent

Non-fatal shootings are down 17.31 percent

Violent crimes are down 0.59 percent

Arrests for possession of a handgun without a license are up 21.74 percent

Drug overdoses are down 33.58 percent

Property crimes are up 1.94 percent

The city said in a news release that the police department’s crime-fighting efforts includes work by the homicide unit, vice and narcotics officers and quadrant commanders. Along with that, a new recruit training class has begun and nine lateral officers are training.

“Our officers are committed to providing the best public safety services possible,” said Police Chief Steve Reed. “I’m proud of their efforts. We believe our proactive and innovative approaches to law enforcement and open communication with the public are making a positive difference.”

Added Mayor Tom Henry: “Public safety is a top priority. By working together, the FWPD, residents, neighborhoods, and businesses are collectively making a positive impact to help ensure Fort Wayne is the safest city possible.”