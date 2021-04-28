City highlights current downtown development projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, the City of Fort Wayne highlighted progress with current downtown development projects and shared the challenges the city is faced with when additional projects are proposed.

Over the past decade, downtown revitalization efforts have resulted in nearly $1 billion of investment in the heart of Fort Wayne, the city said.

Current projects:

The Riverfront at Promenade Park broke ground in February. The $88 million development is the first private investment along the riverfront and will include housing, a parking garage, and office and retail space.

Construction has started at Electric Works and will serve as an important economic driver and quality of life offering, and Do it Best is in the process of moving their international headquarters to the campus.

The Bradley is scheduled to open this summer as a 124-room boutique-style hotel at the corner of Main and Harrison streets.

The Ashberry project will be home to the corporate headquarters of STAR Financial Bank, and the $43 million development will provide commercial and retail space and public parking.

Recently completed projects:

Promenade Park opened in 2019 as the first phase of riverfront development.

The $35 million redevelopment of The Landing offers housing and commercial and retail spaces.

Projects in the works:

Design details, construction documents, and bidding for phase two of riverfront development will be completed this year with construction anticipated in 2022. There will also be more public space to complement Promenade Park.

The Lofts at Headwaters Park will begin later this year. The $67 million project will feature apartments, a parking garage, and office and retail space next to Club Soda.

An MOU is in place for a development on the North River site. It’s a proposal exceeding $150 million and calls for a professional soccer stadium, fieldhouse, event center, and hotel. Restaurants, residential, office and public spaces as well as parking are included.

“We are excited about the list of projects in the works for the city and will continue our efforts to bring in more jobs, investments, and enhance the quality of life in Fort Wayne through projects that make good financial sense for our citizens and taxpayers,” said Nancy Townsend, director, City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division.