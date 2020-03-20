City golf courses will close Saturday, parks remain open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation announced early Friday afternoon that city golf courses will be closed Saturday, March 21 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The courses had recently opened for the season on Monday, March 15.
Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has not announced a reopen date. Further updates can be found on the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation website or Facebook page.
Latest Coronavirus Developments:
- LIVE NOW: Coronavirus deaths top 10,000 globally
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 169 cases, first death confirmed
- Allen County adds two more coronavirus cases, total up to 4
- Pizza Hut stores donate nearly 500 cases of food to local groups
- IU postpones spring commencement ceremonies