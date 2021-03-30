City gives ‘green light’ for Safety Village upgrades

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Upgrades are coming for a village that’s used to teach children about traffic safety.

The Pedestrian Safety Program at Safety Village teaches kindergarteners how to safely cross the street as well as recognize street signs and lights.

On Tuesday, city officials announced all the traffic signals, signs and lights are getting a makeover. This is the first lighting upgrade since opening in 1991.

The City of Fort Wayne Traffic Operations Department and the Fort Wayne Police Department collaborated to make the upgrades happen.

To learn more about the Safety Village, visit the Fort Wayne Police Department’s website.