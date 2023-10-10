FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation will present a plan to Fort Wayne City Council that would dramatically change Packard Park.

The overhaul will add new playgrounds, an event plaza/lawn, a new perimeter/internal walking trails, landscape improvements, public art, signage and lighting.

According to documents presented to City Council, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has big dreams for the park.

“The Packard Park of our dreams will provide appropriate connections into the park from the neighborhood, and a circulation system within the park. Engage the community with a neighborhood event space that will accommodate diverse community activities,” states the document.

A comparison of the proposed park with an aerial view of the park currently.

The designs show several things about the park would change, including many additional walking paths and the removal of the existing baseball field.

The design firm and landscape architect that Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation chose for the project is Anderson + Bohlander, LLC at a cost of $140,000.

The design firm has had a hand in other Fort Wayne projects local projects such as Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo Renovations, Franke Park Renaissance Phase 1 and the Electric Works Campus redevelopment.

A letter from Jon Bohlander with Anderson + Bohlander reads in part, “This is an exciting project for the neighborhood and broader Fort Wayne Community. The team of consultants that would comprise the Anderson + Bohlander Team have worked together on projects in the Indianapolis and Fort Wayne communities and offer a complimentary set of services we believe are needed to successfully implement the vision and objectives outlined in the Packard Park Master Plan.”

Fort Wayne City Council will discuss the money needed for the improvements Tuesday, but will still need to make a final decision in the weeks to come.