City, developers bet on new shell building following Amazon success

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Following a similar process to the one that attracted Amazon to Fort Wayne, city leaders have partnered with a developer in building a new shell building near Fort Wayne International Airport.

Several city leaders joined with representatives from Greater Fort Wayne Inc., The Hagerman Group and Great Lakes Capital for a groundbreaking for the $6.5 million building on Aviation Drive Tuesday afternoon.

The groups all played roles in finding a home for Amazon in a shell building on the nearby Avionics Drive. The decision to build another, similar building was made to create a similar job-creating situation.

“When we talk about the numbers of jobs, some times we glaze over, but the fact of the matter is these are people,” David Arnold of Great Lakes Capital explained. “These are friends, neighbors who need, who want and who get jobs through these kinds of investments.”

A rendering shows what a shell building near Fort Wayne International Airport will look like when finished in 2021.

Land prep work has started. The main 150,000 sq. foot building has been planed to rise in December with completion in May. It will be built to allow for easy expansion if a potential business needs more space.

“Companies want to grow quickly and they want to that through shell buildings,” John Urbahns said Tuesday.

Great Lakes Capital affiliated Bradley Company has been tasked to recruit potential suiters for the building.