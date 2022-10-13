FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s city attorney has denied WANE 15’s request for public records – including body cam footage – detailing Mayor Tom Henry’s arrest for alleged drunk driving.

A mugshot for Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry

Henry was jailed early Sunday after a crash along Old Mill Road in which police said the 70-year-old drove left of center and struck another car. A chemical test found Henry’s BAC was .152%, according to a probable cause affidavit, and he was arrested on two misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated.

After the arrest, on Sunday, WANE 15 filed a request for access to public records through the City Attorney’s office, specifically seeking body cam footage from the scene and subsequent arrest, the police report(s) filed by responding officers, and any other records related to the initial incident.

The request was quickly denied early Monday by City Attorney Malak Heiny, citing the records as “an investigatory records of a law enforcement agency.”

After Henry pleaded guilty to a single count of operating while intoxicated in court Monday, WANE 15 asked for Heiny to reconsider the request, with the investigation essentially closed.

On Thursday then, Heiny denied that follow-up request.

“The investigatory records exemption to the Access to Public Records Act (“APRA”) provides that a law enforcement agency has the discretion whether to disclose investigatory records,” Heiny’s response read.

It continued: “The FWPD does not release investigatory records without a subpoena. This has been FWPD policy for the past 20 plus years and has been applied to all criminal investigations.”

Last year, Fort Wayne City Council approved an ordinance to outfit the vast majority of Fort Wayne Police officers with body cameras. After the passage, Henry said in a statement that the body cameras would lead to more “open communication, accessibility, community relations, and trust.”

WANE 15 plans to resubmit the request for records after Henry is formally sentenced Nov. 7.

