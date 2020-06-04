City Councilwoman to lead discussion on women’s leadership during difficult times

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers will host a virtual community prayer and discussion involving women ministry leaders from the community.

The Facebook Live event, which you can view here, is part of Chambers’ podcast series “Spilling the T.E.A.” The councilwoman said the podcast encourages listeners to Talk, Engage and Activate on local and national issues.

This week’s Podcast guest will be women in ministry from Fort Wayne Indiana discussing “Living Life During Difficult Times”:

Dr. Crystal Bush, New Zion Tabernacle Church

Melissa Fisher, Faith United Methodist Church

Pastor Karen D. Staton, D.D., Destiny Life Center

Reverend Misty Dawn Shelly, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fort Wayne

Dr. Sandra White, West Main Church of Nazarene

Councilwoman Chambers said she was inspired to host the discussion by a quote she read by the late Coretta Scott King that stated, “Women, if the soul of the nation is to be saved, I believe that you must become its soul.”

Chambers said she, “Knows there needs to be a collective effort to move our nation forward during these difficult times and women today are posed, positioned and have the capacity to lead the way.”

The podcast discussion will open with prayers from the panelist for our communities that are suffering in Fort Wayne and the Nation and culminate with a community discussion about “Living Life During Difficult Times.”