FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne City Councilman Russ Jehl wants to use a portion of American Rescue Plan Act funds to offset an upcoming rate hike when a new solid waste provider takes over next month.

Jehl, R-2nd, announced his proposal at a press conference Tuesday.

His plan calls for taking $8 million from the $51 million of ARPA funds the city has at its disposal to wipe out the incoming $2.85 per month increase city residents will be paying once GFL takes over as Fort Wayne’s solid waste hauler on July 1.

“The easy part of the trash mess is complete, hiring a competent service provider,” said Jehl in a statement. “The hard part now begins – paying for it.”

Councilman Russ Jehl at a press conference Friday where he proposed to use ARPA funds for a trash haul rate hike.

Jehl called the past solid waste contract with Red River a failure. That contract has ended with two-and-a-half years remaining amid complaints about pickups and missed days. Now, GFL takes over with a cost difference of roughly $8 million, according to Jehl.

Using $8 million of ARPA funds for the next two years would save city residents from a rate hike.

“The funds provide a simple but effective opportunity to make things right for the ratepayer going forward,” Jehl said.

Jehl said his plan “starkly contrasts” with proposals being discussed by the city administration. He claimed the city’s plan centers around using ARPA funds for a “Solid Waste bailout” and paying for GFL/bulk pickup through rate increases.

In the past, Jehl has taken the city’s Solid Waste Department to task. In 2020, he introduced a resolution stating no confidence vote in the department’s leadership and claimed the solid waste fund was solvent with a $400,000 balance.

The fund is anticipated to be $4 million in the red by the end of the year, according to Jehl.

“As bad as the bankrupt Red River’s finances are, the finances of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department are even worse,” Jehl said in a statement. “ARPA funds should be used to make things right on behalf of the longsuffering Fort Wayne ratepayer, not for the bailout of the Solid Waste Department.”