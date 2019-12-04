City Council weighing funding for Questa Education Foundation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A local financial aid organization seeking continued funding from Fort Wayne’s Legacy Fund with the approval of City Council.

Part of the funding for Questa Education Foundation comes as $200,000 via the Legacy Fund. It is designed to keep students in the Fort Wayne area by offering incentives to remain in the area after attending school.

Students who stay in the area after graduating from an area school pay 25% percent of their student loans. Those who stay in the area after attending a non-regional school pay 50%, and those who leave the area pay the full amount of their student loans.

“College education, post-secondary education is expensive. If people graduate with less debt, they’re able to get on with their life, able to settle down, get a home, pay rent, put food on the table to be able to kind of live life,” said Marc Levy, executive director of the Questa Education Foundation.

City Council will vote to decide if they will extend the current partnership on Tuesday, December 17.