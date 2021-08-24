City Council votes to potentially give new liquor license to Ophelia’s

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Tuesday night’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting, councilmembers voted unanimously to discuss giving a Downtown Dining District Liquor License to Ophelia’s.

The full-service restaurant/cafe located in the Wells Street Corridor applied for the license to add alcohol to its menu of “comfort” food influenced by Italian and French cooking tradition. Once open, the restaurant will also feature a coffeehouse with a dessert bar, flower cart and space for live performers.

The license, if approved, will require that the restaurant “must maintain a ration of non-liquor sales to total sales of at last 50%.” It must also be open for a minimum of 300 days a year and five evenings per week.

If City Council votes to recommend the license, it will go to the Mayor’s Office for approval.

The next vote on the license is expected to take place Sept. 7.