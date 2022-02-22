FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A bid to bring back collective bargaining for some city workers was shot down in city council Tuesday night.

The collective bargaining ordinance would allow city utility workers the ability to be represented in contract negotiations for issues like higher pay or better benefits. There was about an hour of discussion where council members heard from a utility worker who is in favor of collective bargaining. Utilities are investing money to hire and train utility workers who end up leaving for private companies who pay better and have better safety standards in place.

Democratic councilmembers argued that bringing back collective bargaining is needed to protect workers’ rights.

“It worked well for both Democrats and Republicans for 40 years, providing the opportunity to come to the negotiating table in good faith, hammer out issues of benefits, working conditions, wages, and the ability to file a grievance if needed,” Councilman Paddock (D-Dist. 5) said in a statement. “Employees who are respected in the workplace and treated equally are more productive and take less sick time, feel more dignity on the job, and often come forward with ideas to save taxpayers money.”

There was also conjecture that employees were unwilling to report hostile work situations for fear of retribution from management. Councilman Russ Jehl (R-Dist. 2) disagrees that unionizing would solve that issue if it even exists.

“Tonight several of my colleagues made an impassioned argument that City employees are being mistreated and therefore, collective bargaining should be brought back,” Jehl said in a statement. “All Fort Wayne employees work underneath the oversight of the Mayor. If City workers are being mistreated, rather than giving control of the City back to the Unions, it is the responsibility of the Mayor to straighten out his Administration.”

Councilman Glynn Hines (D-At-Large) brought up several quotes from past meetings where council members thanked utility workers for the work they do, like plowing and filling potholes, that often put them at risk.

“I’m disappointed that the other council members who voted no, don’t truly appreciate the hard work and the essential workers that we have. And it’s optional for the employee to join the Union. It wasn’t mandatory. And I think they should at least give them the option of whether or not they want to be a part of collective bargaining or not.”

However, there were concerns that it unionizing just isn’t necessary.

“They already have much of the, you know, the things that they were going to be negotiating for,” said Councilman Jason Arp (R-Dist. 4). “It seems like there were some questions as to what the discipline process is, and seems like they have a path to address that with and we can always discuss this again.”

Hines said there will absolutely be another attempt to bring back collective bargaining but Arp says unless they come back with significant changes, that is not likely to happen this year.