City Council to discuss possibility of adding ‘aerial districts’ for drones

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Tuesday night’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting, councilmembers unanimously voted to discuss an amendment to Chapter 96: Noise Control and Other Sensory Control of the City of Fort Wayne Code of Ordinances.
The changes that will be discussed was requested by the Fort Wayne Police Department Air Support Unit to add several “aerial districts” to the current list for “unmanned aircraft systems” or drones.
New locations:
- Parkview Randallia Hospital
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital
- Smith Field Airport
- Fort Wayne International Airport
- Army Reserve Facility (Nuttman Ave)
“The above locations are deemed critical infrastructure and have a high frequency of aircraft (helicopter and fixed wing aircraft) coming to and from their locations,” Officer Michael Hickman, northwest operations uniform patrol officer/Air Support Unite sUAS Pilot, said in a letter to Fort Wayne City Council.
If anyone wants to operate a drone in any of the aerial districts or a public event, the pilot must submit paperwork to the city before hand.
The ordinance said that Fort Wayne Police will be responsible for enforcing the changes. If a person does not comply, fines can be issued.
The Regulations Committee will discuss the ordinance at a later date.