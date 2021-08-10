City Council to discuss possibility of adding ‘aerial districts’ for drones

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, a drone flies in a residential neighborhood in Upper Moreland, Pa. Federal officials are outlining new rules that will let operators fly small drones over people and at night. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Tuesday night’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting, councilmembers unanimously voted to discuss an amendment to Chapter 96: Noise Control and Other Sensory Control of the City of Fort Wayne Code of Ordinances.

The changes that will be discussed was requested by the Fort Wayne Police Department Air Support Unit to add several “aerial districts” to the current list for “unmanned aircraft systems” or drones.

New locations:

Parkview Randallia Hospital

Dupont Hospital

Lutheran Hospital

Smith Field Airport

Fort Wayne International Airport

Army Reserve Facility (Nuttman Ave)

“The above locations are deemed critical infrastructure and have a high frequency of aircraft (helicopter and fixed wing aircraft) coming to and from their locations,” Officer Michael Hickman, northwest operations uniform patrol officer/Air Support Unite sUAS Pilot, said in a letter to Fort Wayne City Council.

If anyone wants to operate a drone in any of the aerial districts or a public event, the pilot must submit paperwork to the city before hand.

The ordinance said that Fort Wayne Police will be responsible for enforcing the changes. If a person does not comply, fines can be issued.

The Regulations Committee will discuss the ordinance at a later date.