FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Council will discuss – and possibly vote on – a contract that would secure the city’s next trash and recycling hauler Tuesday.

City Council will consider an ordinance to approve a contract for residential trash and recycling collection between GFL Environmental and the City of Fort Wayne during its regular meeting Tuesday evening.

The city’s Board of Public Works has already approved the contract to welcome GFL in the place of current trash hauler Red River, which has held the contract since 2018.

The $11.1 million contract with GFL would run July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2030, and includes an option to extend for an additional two years.

Under the contract, GFL will collect 96 gallon and 48 gallon carts plus an additional three plastic trash bags or yard waste bags “using some form of automation” and not by hand. Residents must have carts at the curb by 6 a.m., and GFL will collect between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to the contract.

The contract also calls for fines of $100 per miss should GFL miss collections, like the city was riddled with under Red River.

