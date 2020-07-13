City Council to consider bipartisan effort to outfit Fort Wayne Police with body cameras

Whitestown Police Department officer Reggie Thomas holds a body camera that he wears while on his shift, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015 in Whitestown, Ind. An urban versus rural divide emerged during an Indiana legislative committee discussion of possible restrictions on the use of body cameras by police agencies. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new proposed ordinance could require officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department to wear body cameras.

Fort Wayne City Council on Tuesday evening will consider a bipartisan ordinance to outfit the more than 470 Fort Wayne Police officers with body cameras by 2023.

Fort Wayne At-Large Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, a co-author of the ordinance, said the cameras would be another safety tool for officers and the public.

“It’s a tool that protects our police officers as well as protects anyone that they are coming in contact with,” said Chambers. “Everyone is always video taping everyday and I think this is just a tool to help keep our police officers safe.”

The bill is co-authored Chambers and Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, both Democrats, and Republican Councilman Russ Jehl. It calls for the police department to create policies for operation and administration of the cameras.

Currently the Fort Wayne Police Department has more than 470 officers. Though the cost for fitting all officers with body cameras is unknown, Chambers says the estimated cost for a camera is between $300 and $400 dollars. However, the true cost of the program will not be known until after the final details are in place.

The cost would be paid out of the city’s General Fund and grant dollars.

After the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May, police departments nationwide have rushed to ramp up the use of body cameras, and Fort Wayne is no different.

“We are all working together, Republicans and Democrats,” 6th District Councilwoman Sharon Tucker said. “This is another tool to tell the story. I believe when this is all done this will be a piece of legislation everyone will be able to agree on.”

“It’s been discussed for years,” Chambers said. “I think it’s a great tool. I believe its a deterrent for aggressive behavior when people know they are recorded. I believe it’s an opportunity to lower the opportunity to being sued and save money from lawsuits because a video usually doesn’t lie.”

The proposed ordinance has gained support from both Democrats and Republicans. Jehl said the bill is a win for everyone and hopes it will pass unanimously.

Jehl said so far the reaction to the bill has been positive.

“The nation politics are tearing our country a part,” 2nd District Councilman Russ Jehl said. “Body cameras are one of those constructive things all parties can agree to. The police want them, the community wants them, the elected officials want them and our minority populations that are hurting want them. So let’s find something that we can work together towards that will make a difference.”

Other details still need to be decided is the process a person must take to view the video from the body camera footage. How long the department should keep video from body cameras and the storage of video is also another detail that will be decided in the next few weeks.

“Technology has changed,” Trucker said. “With the cost of cloud storage going down it was time to re-look at body cameras.”

The ordinance will be introduced to the Fort Wayne City Council Tuesday. Once it is introduced, council will spend the next two weeks talking with the police department and with the admissions to iron out the language and details. The council could vote on the bill as early as two weeks.

If the council approves the ordinance, the department will start fitting officers for cameras soon after. As the bill stand right now, the initial trial of body cameras would be completed by the end of this year and by the start of 2023 every officer would have an operational body camera.

The bill says if the department fails to satisfy any obligations, they will not be entitled to budgetary increases in any capacity for the next budget year.

To learn more about the body camera bill, click here.