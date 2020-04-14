City Council to consider asking for help from C.I.B. for struggling restaurants

Chairs sit atop tables in the dining room at Mad Anthony Brewing’s Broadway restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a time of limbo for local restaurants, a member of City Council has come up with a plan to help, using tax money generated at the businesses. The plan also asks for a change in how that money can be used in the future.

The non-binding resolution, drafted by Councilman Jason Arp, asks for the Allen County Capital Improvement Board to invest resources into the hospitality and restaurant businesses in Fort Wayne.

The C.I.B. makes decisions on how the county’s 1% Food and Beverage Tax Fund will be invested.

Through the resolution, Arp asks that the C.I.B. does an analysis of its financial position and report back to council with how the group can help provide grants or loans to the businesses from Food and Beverage Tax money.

Beyond help during the COVID-19 pandemic, a second request in the resolution asks that State Representatives and Senators look to change the way the tax is controlled, giving local elected officials more ability to manage the tax. It specifies ‘especially during times that the tax can be better used by elected officials than an unelected board.’

The resolution was put on the agenda for Tuesday evening’s council meeting.