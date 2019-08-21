City Council tables talks on private garbage collection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A proposal to allow Fort Wayne residents to choose their own collection company as a solution to the city’s ongoing trash pick-up woes was pitched to City Council Tuesday night.

The non-binding resolution, first introduced by Jason Arp and Paul Ensley last month, would established “market-based garbage collection” to fix the current problems by allowing “the market forces to come to equilibrium efficiently, ensuring that residents have recourse to resolve dissatisfaction in a timely manner.” Contractor Red River has long-struggled with trash and recycling collection since it took over the city’s contract in January 2018.

Some council members offered heavy opposition to the proposal, while others said they simply want full enforcement of the current contract with maximum – instead of partial – fines against Red River. Council said the city is only charging a quarter of what it potentially could fine Red River.

In the end Tuesday night, Council voted to extend the discussion to a later date.