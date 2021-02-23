City Council stands with others to oppose changes to the Food and Beverage Tax

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday evening, Fort Wayne City Council voted to oppose changes to the Food and Beverage Tax.

City spokesman John Perlich told WANE 15 in January that Mayor Tom Henry and other “local leaders” are working to obtain local control of the Food and Beverage tax and increase it by a penny on the dollar.

The revenue raised from the additional 1% tax would “help provide the City of Fort Wayne with additional options for revenue streams for future development projects.” The city and Allen County would still share the original 1% tax, as they’ve traditionally done.

The council voted to stand with “other fiscal bodies of Allen County to oppose any and all efforts by the Indiana General Assembly to allow any local government unit within the county of Allen to adopt an additional food and beverage tax.”

“[The tax increase] directs and targets an industry that’s already facing an incredible challenge. So, putting this kind of attack on restaurants right now is just not a really, from my stand point, an amazing idea,” says Councilman Tom Didier (District 3).

Councilman Geoff Paddock (District 5) voted against the opposition because he wants to see more control go to local government, adding that this is not the time to impose food and beverage taxes.

“This bill would give cities and counties more local control. Not just in Fort Wayne but around the state,” Paddock said.

Councilman Paul Ensly (District 1) added that there are other ways to bring in revenue to the city for projects such as increasing the income tax.

The council voted 5:4 to stand in opposition of the Food and Beverage Tax increase.