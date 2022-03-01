FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne City Council presented and discussed redistricting plans at tonight’s meeting.

The plans are a result of the 2019 American Community Survey and 2020 Decennial Census. The goal of redistricting is to have as much population equality as possible amongst the six Fort Wayne districts. Indiana law states that districts must have nearly equal population, follow natural boundaries, be as compact as possible, and not cross precinct boundary lines.

Populations in the districts have changed after the 2019 American Community Survey and 2020 Census. Districts one through four have not recorded notable population changes. However, district five recorded a significant decrease of 2,396 people and district six recorded a significant increase of 2,951 people.

City council has proposed two options for the two districts to more equally balance the population. The preferred option is to move Precinct 674 out of district six and into district five. This area is located in the east-central section of the city, just southeast of downtown. The less preferred option is to move Precinct 678 out of district six and into district five. This area is located due south of downtown, southwest of Precinct 674.

The proposal generated a reaction by councilman Geoff Paddock, who believes ongoing projects can also help district 5: “Some of the projects that are going on, particularly with Electric Works, the Barret Stokley projects downtown, a couple of the other apartments and condominiums that are coming up will, once they’re completed, would probably see a jump in population by a few hundred anyway…maybe a couple thousand…who knows, it’s hard to say right now.”

One or more public meetings will be held in the coming weeks to gain public input on the decision. These plans are the result of three meetings amongst council members to decide on the best plan to redraw the districts.

November 8th is the deadline to complete city council redistricting work and finalize the redrawn map. The council hopes to have the proposal up on the city’s website by the end of the week. To view more about redistricting from after the 2010 Census, visit this link.