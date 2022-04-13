FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday night Fort Wayne City Council passed a pair of funding motions.

The first one allows the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) enacted by Congress in March of 2021 to move forward in Fort Wayne. The city will receive $50.8 million to help recover from economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council agreed to a preliminary plan on just how to spend that money.

The second motion related to the ongoing riverfront development. Now in phase 2, the development has been buying business that don’t “fit” with the feeling they’re going for on the river.

The latest move will now be to buy the land Schaab metal products sits on, and relocate it to allow another business that is more pedestrian friendly to move in.

Whether it’s a new restaurant or shopping center is still yet to be decided.