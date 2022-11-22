FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne is now prepared to receive millions of dollars from a federal settlement over opioid usage.

During Tuesday night’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting, a resolution was passed in a 5 to 3 vote that created an account for the money to go into.

The total amount Fort Wayne is set to receive from the $26 billion total is around $5-6 million, according to Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) captain Kevin Hunter.

Now, city council must determine how the funding will be utilized.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker wants it to go to those directly affected by opioids.

“Those that were most impacted by it can have the wraparound services that they may need to get better and help families,” Tucker said.

Hunter believes the money should go into helping those affected as well through the hiring of additional social workers and recovery coaches, but he also has other ideas to bolster the FWPD.

“Also maybe creating our own drug testing labs so that we know what kind of drugs we’re getting on a regular basis and we know right away,” Hunter said.