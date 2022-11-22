FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday night, Fort Wayne City Council approved $1.3 million to buy a new radio antenna for maintenance to the Radio Shop.

Mike Reichert, the technician overseeing the Radio Shop, said the new antenna acts as the “backbone” of the city’s radio communication.

Funding for the antenna comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the city received as relief funding after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The antenna will be built in the city’s new radio shop after the council decided to sell the original shop at last week’s city council meeting.

The Radio Shop has the responsibility of purchasing, installing and maintaining all of the technical and communications equipment not only for the 911 communications center, but for all of the city departments.

The original shop was built in the 1950s to support the city’s first radio system for City Utilities, but it has since outgrown the location, and City Council approved money to purchase a new location for a new radio shop earlier this year.

The new location will also have the advantage of housing a few departments in a three-building complex.

The city will move its Fleet Department to 633 Avenue of Autos; its Radio Shop and the Fort Wayne Police Department’s storage operations to 811 Avenue of Autos; and the Street Light Maintenance, Sign Shop, and Traffic Signals departments to 505 Avenue of Autos.